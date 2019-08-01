Reed's, Inc. (REED) EPS Estimated At $-0.11; MEDIAGRIF INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES O (MECVF) Shorts Down By 2.05%

MEDIAGRIF INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES INC O (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had a decrease of 2.05% in short interest. MECVF’s SI was 14,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.05% from 14,600 shares previously. It closed at $5.13 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Reed's, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 5,043 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) has risen 25.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Reed's, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural non-alcoholic carbonated soft drinks, Kombucha, candies, and ice creams in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $108.09 million. The Company’s products include Reed's ginger brews; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Dr. It currently has negative earnings. Better and real cola products, such as ZERO diet sodas; Culture Club Kombucha, a fermented tea; China colas; Reed's Ginger candy and ice creams; Sonoma Sparkler and other juice based products; and coconut water, yogurt, and fresh juices.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and clients in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $54.98 million. The Company’s e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell services and products; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, strategic sourcing, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition, and online dating.