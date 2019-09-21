Reed’s Inc. (REED) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) Comparison side by side

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV), both competing one another are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s Inc. 3 1.22 N/A -0.46 0.00 New Age Beverages Corporation 5 1.48 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Reed’s Inc. and New Age Beverages Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s Inc. 0.00% 522.8% -72.8% New Age Beverages Corporation 0.00% -9.8% -5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Reed’s Inc.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. New Age Beverages Corporation’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Reed’s Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, New Age Beverages Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Reed’s Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Age Beverages Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Reed’s Inc. and New Age Beverages Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Age Beverages Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

New Age Beverages Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 143.06% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.7% of Reed’s Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.8% of New Age Beverages Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 14.9% of Reed’s Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5% of New Age Beverages Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reed’s Inc. 0% -12.63% -13.56% 31.58% 25% 57% New Age Beverages Corporation 1.08% -21.26% -27.38% -46.88% 78.1% -28.08%

For the past year Reed’s Inc. had bullish trend while New Age Beverages Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors New Age Beverages Corporation beats Reed’s Inc.

ReedÂ’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural non-alcoholic carbonated soft drinks, Kombucha, candies, and ice creams in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include ReedÂ’s ginger brews; VirgilÂ’s root beer and cream sodas; Dr. Better and real cola products, such as ZERO diet sodas; Culture Club Kombucha, a fermented tea; China colas; ReedÂ’s Ginger candy and ice creams; Sonoma Sparkler and other juice based products; and coconut water, yogurt, and fresh juices. The company also provides private label products. ReedÂ’s, Inc. sells its products to natural food stores, mainstream supermarkets and retailers, and bars and restaurants through distributors, internal sales force, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to ReedÂ’s, Inc. in 2001. ReedÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.