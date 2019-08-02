Reed’s Inc. (REED) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Reed’s Inc. has 33.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.18% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Reed’s Inc. has 14.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Reed’s Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s Inc. 0.00% 522.80% -72.80% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Reed’s Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Reed’s Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.80 3.33 2.78

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Reed’s Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reed’s Inc. 0% -12.63% -13.56% 31.58% 25% 57% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

Liquidity

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that Reed’s Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Reed’s Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Reed’s Inc. does not pay a dividend.

ReedÂ’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural non-alcoholic carbonated soft drinks, Kombucha, candies, and ice creams in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include ReedÂ’s ginger brews; VirgilÂ’s root beer and cream sodas; Dr. Better and real cola products, such as ZERO diet sodas; Culture Club Kombucha, a fermented tea; China colas; ReedÂ’s Ginger candy and ice creams; Sonoma Sparkler and other juice based products; and coconut water, yogurt, and fresh juices. The company also provides private label products. ReedÂ’s, Inc. sells its products to natural food stores, mainstream supermarkets and retailers, and bars and restaurants through distributors, internal sales force, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to ReedÂ’s, Inc. in 2001. ReedÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.