Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Both Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|5
|0.18
|N/A
|-13.33
|0.00
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Reebonz Holding Limited and Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reebonz Holding Limited are 0.5 and 0.3. Competitively, Ruhnn Holding Limited has 0.7 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ruhnn Holding Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reebonz Holding Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Reebonz Holding Limited and Ruhnn Holding Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 326.36% for Reebonz Holding Limited with consensus price target of $11.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Reebonz Holding Limited and Ruhnn Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|-6.59%
|-36.07%
|-65.57%
|-78.48%
|-96.93%
|-85.52%
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|-2.44%
|2.86%
|-49.01%
|0%
|0%
|-54.14%
For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Summary
Ruhnn Holding Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Reebonz Holding Limited.
