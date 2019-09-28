Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited 2 0.00 1.60M -13.33 0.00 MarineMax Inc. 15 0.32 19.16M 1.68 9.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 86,918,730.99% 0% 0% MarineMax Inc. 129,898,305.08% 11.2% 5.8%

Liquidity

Reebonz Holding Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MarineMax Inc. are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. MarineMax Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Reebonz Holding Limited and MarineMax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 2 3.00 MarineMax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Reebonz Holding Limited’s upside potential is 596.72% at a $8.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of MarineMax Inc. is $19, which is potential 24.51% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Reebonz Holding Limited is looking more favorable than MarineMax Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Reebonz Holding Limited and MarineMax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 88.5%. Reebonz Holding Limited’s share held by insiders are 43.56%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of MarineMax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52% MarineMax Inc. 0.46% -7.21% -6.88% -14.27% -16.09% -15.67%

For the past year MarineMax Inc. has weaker performance than Reebonz Holding Limited

Summary

MarineMax Inc. beats Reebonz Holding Limited on 11 of the 12 factors.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.