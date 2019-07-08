Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With FTD Companies Inc. (:)

Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and FTD Companies Inc. (:) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.20 N/A -13.33 0.00 FTD Companies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -8.04 0.00

Demonstrates Reebonz Holding Limited and FTD Companies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Reebonz Holding Limited and FTD Companies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% FTD Companies Inc. 0.00% -240.4% -46.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reebonz Holding Limited are 0.5 and 0.3. Competitively, FTD Companies Inc. has 0.2 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Reebonz Holding Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FTD Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Reebonz Holding Limited and FTD Companies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 FTD Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Reebonz Holding Limited has an average target price of $11, and a 197.98% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of Reebonz Holding Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.1% of FTD Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Reebonz Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders are 43.56%. Comparatively, 6% are FTD Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -16.53% 18.82% -41.73% -92.53% -92.29% -63.58% FTD Companies Inc. 7.37% 102.39% -52.02% -64.75% -79.93% -33.54%

For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than FTD Companies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Reebonz Holding Limited beats FTD Companies Inc.

FTD Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies. The company also markets and sells gift items, including gourmet-dipped berries and other specialty foods, personalized gifts, fresh fruit baskets, gift baskets, wine and champagne, jewelry, and spa products, as well as gourmet food products; and provides point-of-sale systems and related technology services to floral network members. FTD Companies, Inc. offers its products under the ProFlowers, ProPlants, ShariÂ’s Berries, Personal Creations, Mercury Man logo, FTD, Interflora, RedEnvelope, Flying Flowers, Flowers Direct, Ink Cards, Postagram, and Gifts.com through its Websites, associated mobile sites and applications, and telephone. The company was formerly known as UNOL Intermediate, Inc. FTD Companies, Inc. is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.