Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.12 N/A -13.33 0.00 CSS Industries Inc. 6 0.11 N/A -5.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Reebonz Holding Limited and CSS Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -15.6%

Liquidity

Reebonz Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, CSS Industries Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. CSS Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Reebonz Holding Limited and CSS Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 CSS Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Reebonz Holding Limited has an average price target of $11, and a 543.27% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reebonz Holding Limited and CSS Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 66.6% respectively. About 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3% are CSS Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52% CSS Industries Inc. -3.21% 6.43% -21.08% -41.3% -67.03% -42.81%

For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited was more bearish than CSS Industries Inc.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.