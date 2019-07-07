Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) Reaches $3.83 1 Year Low; Image Systems (ISNS)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Image Systems Corporation (ISNS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.50, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 3 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 4 sold and reduced positions in Image Systems Corporation. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 746,136 shares, down from 780,790 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Image Systems Corporation in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

The stock of Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.60 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.83 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $18.53M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $3.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.11 million less. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 215,593 shares traded. Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) has declined 92.29% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 96.72% the S&P500.

Reebonz Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and preowned luxury products in the Asia Pacific region. The company has market cap of $18.53 million.

White Pine Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. for 10,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 27,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 207,871 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 49,057 shares.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 472 shares traded. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) has risen 7.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.00% the S&P500.

