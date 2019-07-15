Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) Reaches $3.18 Yearly Low; Highlander Capital Management Boosted At&T (T) Holding

The stock of Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.08 target or 3.00% below today’s $3.18 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $19.79 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $3.08 price target is reached, the company will be worth $593,580 less. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 95,616 shares traded. Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) has declined 92.29% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 96.72% the S&P500.

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 75.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc acquired 15,901 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 36,887 shares with $1.16 million value, up from 20,986 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $245.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 8.13M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Reebonz Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and preowned luxury products in the Asia Pacific region. The company has market cap of $19.79 million.

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,800 shares to 2,800 valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 27,800 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

