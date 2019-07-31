Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) Reaches $2.40 After 3.00% Down Move; Shorts at Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Lowered By 4.27%

Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) had a decrease of 4.27% in short interest. HIBB’s SI was 4.36M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.27% from 4.55M shares previously. With 305,100 avg volume, 14 days are for Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s short sellers to cover HIBB’s short positions. The SI to Hibbett Sports Inc’s float is 24.11%. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 323,540 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 26.14% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.57% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SEES FY EPS $1.65 TO $1.95, EST. $2.08; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – HIBBETT REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EPS; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – ON APRIL 25, EXECUTED NEW PROMISSORY NOTE RENEWING EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees 30 to 35 New Store Openings With Approximately 55 to 60 Store Closures in FY19; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Ended 4Q With $73.5M of Available Cash and Cash Equivalents; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – SEES SHARE BUYBACK OF APPROXIMATELY $40.0 MLN TO $50.0 MLN IN 2019; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports E-commerce Sales Represented 7.6% of Total Sales for the Fourth Qtr; 09/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 13 Days; 08/03/2018 Hibbett Sports Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock of Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 69,483 shares traded. Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) has declined 92.29% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 96.72% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $14.93M company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $2.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RBZ worth $447,990 less.

Reebonz Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and preowned luxury products in the Asia Pacific region. The company has market cap of $14.93 million.

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $335.79 million. The Company’s stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. It has a 10.08 P/E ratio. The firm also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Hibbett Sports, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Bluemountain Cap Management Llc holds 28,954 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Guggenheim Limited Com reported 0% stake. Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Federated Pa has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 248,611 shares. Euclidean Techs Mngmt Ltd holds 42,732 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 12,237 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 7,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd accumulated 11,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 17,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 208 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hibbett Sports had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.