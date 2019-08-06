Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) Reaches $1.76 52-Week Low; 1 Analysts Are Bullish The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Last Week

The stock of Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.69 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.76 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $10.95M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $1.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $438,040 less. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 204,618 shares traded. Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) has declined 96.93% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 96.93% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $135 target. Barclays Capital maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. See The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research 158.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $146.0000 152.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $160.0000 170.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $119.0000 130.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $129 New Target: $135 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $145 New Target: $160 Maintain

More notable recent Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Reebonz Announces Membership to Association Against Counterfeit Distribution (â€œAACDâ€) – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Reebonz Announces Expansion of â€œSell to Reebonzâ€ Service to Jewelry – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “32 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Reebonz Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and preowned luxury products in the Asia Pacific region. The company has market cap of $10.95 million.

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance services and products to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.61 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business and International Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. It has a 14.54 P/E ratio. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty products, including commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation; and personal property, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, commercial property, surety, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance.

The stock increased 1.14% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $145.57. About 906,374 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Travelers Companies (TRV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Travelers Growth in Q2 Still Disappoints – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Hanesbrands, Tapestry and Travelers Companies – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.