Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) Reaches $1.22 52 Week Low; Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) Sentiment Is 1

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.86, from 2.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 16 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 16 decreased and sold their stakes in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 9.01 million shares, up from 8.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

The stock of Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.15 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.22 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $7.59M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $1.15 price target is reached, the company will be worth $455,460 less. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 111,740 shares traded. Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) has declined 96.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 96.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Reebonz to Announce First Half 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on September 23, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Reebonz Falls Following First-Half Results; Plus Therapeutics Shares Climb – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For September 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks To Watch For September 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Reebonz Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and preowned luxury products in the Asia Pacific region. The company has market cap of $7.59 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Reebonz Holding Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RBZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Reebonz Holding Limited – Ordinary Shares has $1100 highest and $600 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is 596.72% above currents $1.22 stock price. Reebonz Holding Limited – Ordinary Shares had 3 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 24.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund for 5.08 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.20 million shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.32% invested in the company for 62,060 shares. The Texas-based Q Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 191,986 shares.

Another recent and important Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund announces $0.0900 distribution – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2015.