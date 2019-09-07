Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Reebonz Holding Limited has 22% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Reebonz Holding Limited has 43.56% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Reebonz Holding Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Reebonz Holding Limited and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Reebonz Holding Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.53 3.14 2.55

The potential upside of the competitors is 51.30%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Reebonz Holding Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited had bearish trend while Reebonz Holding Limited’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Reebonz Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Reebonz Holding Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. Reebonz Holding Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Dividends

Reebonz Holding Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Reebonz Holding Limited’s rivals beat Reebonz Holding Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.