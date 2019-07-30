Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Comparison side by side

Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.19 N/A -13.33 0.00 Genuine Parts Company 104 0.76 N/A 5.40 17.87

Demonstrates Reebonz Holding Limited and Genuine Parts Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Reebonz Holding Limited and Genuine Parts Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.5% 6.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reebonz Holding Limited are 0.5 and 0.3. Competitively, Genuine Parts Company has 1.2 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genuine Parts Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Reebonz Holding Limited and Genuine Parts Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Genuine Parts Company 0 4 1 2.20

Reebonz Holding Limited has an average price target of $11, and a 316.67% upside potential. On the other hand, Genuine Parts Company’s potential upside is 12.86% and its average price target is $111. Based on the results delivered earlier, Reebonz Holding Limited is looking more favorable than Genuine Parts Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of Reebonz Holding Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.5% of Genuine Parts Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Genuine Parts Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -16.53% 18.82% -41.73% -92.53% -92.29% -63.58% Genuine Parts Company -2.13% -14.48% -9% -4.16% 5.09% 0.42%

For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited has -63.58% weaker performance while Genuine Parts Company has 0.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats Reebonz Holding Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.