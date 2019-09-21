Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Comparing side by side

Both Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|5
|0.18
|N/A
|-13.33
|0.00
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|26
|0.27
|N/A
|1.05
|22.50
Table 1 demonstrates Reebonz Holding Limited and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Reebonz Holding Limited and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.4%
|3.9%
Liquidity
Reebonz Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Reebonz Holding Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Reebonz Holding Limited and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
$11 is Reebonz Holding Limited’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 326.36%. On the other hand, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 15.71% and its consensus price target is $30.5. The results provided earlier shows that Reebonz Holding Limited appears more favorable than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Reebonz Holding Limited and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 0% respectively. 43.56% are Reebonz Holding Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|-6.59%
|-36.07%
|-65.57%
|-78.48%
|-96.93%
|-85.52%
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|-1.38%
|-10.01%
|-16.01%
|-11.99%
|-4.81%
|6.32%
For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited has -85.52% weaker performance while BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has 6.32% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. beats Reebonz Holding Limited.
