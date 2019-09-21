Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Comparing side by side

Both Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.18 N/A -13.33 0.00 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.27 N/A 1.05 22.50

Table 1 demonstrates Reebonz Holding Limited and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Reebonz Holding Limited and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -64.4% 3.9%

Liquidity

Reebonz Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Reebonz Holding Limited and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$11 is Reebonz Holding Limited’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 326.36%. On the other hand, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 15.71% and its consensus price target is $30.5. The results provided earlier shows that Reebonz Holding Limited appears more favorable than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Reebonz Holding Limited and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 0% respectively. 43.56% are Reebonz Holding Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52% BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32%

For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited has -85.52% weaker performance while BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has 6.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. beats Reebonz Holding Limited.