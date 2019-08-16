Redwood Trust (RWT) to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019; NAGACORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISL (NGCRF) Shorts Decreased By 41.4%

Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:RWT) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Redwood Trust Inc’s current price of $16.95 translates into 1.77% yield. Redwood Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 772,156 shares traded or 27.32% up from the average. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment in 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Yr Purchase Option for Remainder of Co; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 14/05/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies, Inc. Will Up-list Trading on OTC Market; 26/04/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – NEW ISSUUE OVERSUBSCRIBED; 25/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Competes in the 2018 Indianapolis Handlebar Hot Lap; 22/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 28c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems

NAGACORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISL (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) had a decrease of 41.4% in short interest. NGCRF’s SI was 40,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 41.4% from 68,600 shares previously. With 24,000 avg volume, 2 days are for NAGACORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISL (OTCMKTS:NGCRF)’s short sellers to cover NGCRF’s short positions. It closed at $1.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. It has a 12.49 P/E ratio. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Redwood Trust, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 18.83% more from 74.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fj Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 142,703 shares. Rmb Ltd reported 240,275 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 27,465 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Montag A & Associate has invested 0.11% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 148,295 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 82,266 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Kennedy Management Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 275,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 1.88M shares. Fmr Llc holds 3.77M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 31,027 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.81 million shares. Us National Bank De accumulated 61,706 shares. Hilton Limited Liability holds 1.30 million shares or 2.83% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Redwood Trust (RWT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) CEO Christopher Abate on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), A Stock That Climbed 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the hotel, gaming, and leisure businesses in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company has market cap of $5.99 billion. It operates through two divisions, Casino Operations, and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It has a 13.81 P/E ratio. The firm owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, a hotel-casino entertainment complex that consists of 700 suites and deluxe rooms, public and premium gaming halls, an all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, 19 food and beverage outlets, entertainment services, and premium meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces that can accommodate approximately 1,000 delegates.