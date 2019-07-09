Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust Inc. 16 7.02 N/A 1.09 14.78 Spirit MTA REIT 7 1.54 N/A -5.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Redwood Trust Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Redwood Trust Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 1.7% Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -162.7% -9.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Redwood Trust Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.77% for Redwood Trust Inc. with average target price of $17.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.1% of Spirit MTA REIT are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Spirit MTA REIT shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redwood Trust Inc. -2.18% -0.25% 1.57% -3.92% -0.74% 7.3% Spirit MTA REIT 1.47% 1.33% -13.46% -27.84% 0% -3.51%

For the past year Redwood Trust Inc. has 7.3% stronger performance while Spirit MTA REIT has -3.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Redwood Trust Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.