Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)

Both Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust Inc. 17 30.08 96.34M 1.07 15.81 Gladstone Land Corporation 12 -7.98 18.47M 0.13 89.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Redwood Trust Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation. Gladstone Land Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Redwood Trust Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Redwood Trust Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust Inc. 573,452,380.95% 9% 1.2% Gladstone Land Corporation 157,325,383.30% 1.3% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Redwood Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gladstone Land Corporation’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Redwood Trust Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Redwood Trust Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 9.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Redwood Trust Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.17% and 26.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, 10% are Gladstone Land Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28% Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09%

For the past year Redwood Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats Gladstone Land Corporation on 12 of the 13 factors.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.