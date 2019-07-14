Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust Inc. 16 7.03 N/A 1.09 14.78 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 6.04 N/A 0.03 791.41

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Redwood Trust Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Redwood Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Gladstone Commercial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Redwood Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 1.7% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Redwood Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Redwood Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.64% and an $17.75 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares and 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Redwood Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redwood Trust Inc. -2.18% -0.25% 1.57% -3.92% -0.74% 7.3% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.3% 0.1% 0.64% 1.3% 1.5% 8.78%

For the past year Redwood Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.