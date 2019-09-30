Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB)

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust Inc. 17 30.08 96.34M 1.07 15.81 Farmland Partners Inc. 24 0.00 26.52M -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Redwood Trust Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Redwood Trust Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust Inc. 573,452,380.95% 9% 1.2% Farmland Partners Inc. 110,316,139.77% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Redwood Trust Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Redwood Trust Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 9.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.17% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares and 0% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Redwood Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28% Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.