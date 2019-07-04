Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Contrasting side by side

Both Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust Inc. 16 7.01 N/A 1.09 14.78 Seritage Growth Properties 42 12.12 N/A -2.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Redwood Trust Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 1.7% Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Redwood Trust Inc.’s current beta is 0.72 and it happens to be 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Redwood Trust Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00

Redwood Trust Inc. has a 7.97% upside potential and an average price target of $17.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Redwood Trust Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 0%. About 0.3% of Redwood Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Seritage Growth Properties has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redwood Trust Inc. -2.18% -0.25% 1.57% -3.92% -0.74% 7.3% Seritage Growth Properties -0.55% 1% 4.95% 19.03% 21.32% 40.27%

For the past year Redwood Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Seritage Growth Properties.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.