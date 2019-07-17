Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Analysts See $0.36 EPS; 3 Analysts Are Bullish NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. First Analysis maintained NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) rating on Tuesday, March 12. First Analysis has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Needham. See NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) latest ratings:

12/03/2019 Broker: First Analysis Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 12.20% from last quarter's $0.41 EPS. RWT's profit would be $34.87M giving it 11.51 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Redwood Trust, Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 129,846 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has declined 0.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 375.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 2.02% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 475,886 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Redwood Trust had 3 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.