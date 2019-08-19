Redwood Tr (RWT) Position Maintained by Rmb Capital Management Llc; Indexiq Advisors Has Boosted Its Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $593,655

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 10,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 32,677 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $64.07. About 370,898 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 19,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The hedge fund held 240,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 220,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 176,473 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 22/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 28c; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 17/04/2018 – Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund and Redwood Floating Rate Bond Fund Announce Sub-Advisor Changes; 03/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Earns 3.5 Star Corporate Shared Responsibility Score; 22/03/2018 – Redwood Software Announces First Industry Robotic Licensing Model to Revolutionize Transparent Marketplace Pricing; 14/05/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies, Inc. Will Up-list Trading on OTC Market; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 20/03/2018 – Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distributions

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $62.11 million activity.

