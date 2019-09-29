Redwood Investments Upped Servicenow (NOW) Position; Cargurus – Class A (CARG) Shorts Down By 5.35%

Redwood Investments Llc increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 10.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc acquired 1,253 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 13,241 shares with $3.64 million value, up from 11,988 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $46.92B valuation. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15 million shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution

Cargurus Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:CARG) had a decrease of 5.35% in short interest. CARG’s SI was 9.46 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.35% from 10.00M shares previously. With 1.07 million avg volume, 9 days are for Cargurus Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:CARG)’s short sellers to cover CARG’s short positions. The SI to Cargurus Inc – Class A’s float is 14.93%. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 2.30 million shares traded or 169.62% up from the average. CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has declined 9.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CARG News: 03/05/2018 – CARGURUS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.19 TO $0.21; 18/05/2018 – CARGURUS & AMVOQ IN DEAL FOR INVENTORY FOR USED CAR DEALERS; 03/05/2018 – CARGURUS INC CARG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.16, REV VIEW $400.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus Sees 2Q Rev $103M-$104M; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus 1Q Rev $98.7M; 23/05/2018 – CarGurus Survey Finds Most Car Owners Are Not Ready for Self-Driving Cars; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus 1Q EPS 3c; 23/03/2018 – CarGurus Launches High-Efficiency Search Engine Marketing Product for Dealerships; 20/04/2018 – DJ CarGurus Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARG); 18/05/2018 – CARGURUS AND AMVOQ ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND INVENTORY VISIBILITY FOR USED CAR DEALERS

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 79,827 shares to 13,131 valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 2,217 shares and now owns 12,158 shares. Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sarasin And Llp accumulated 387,964 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Limited Co reported 350 shares. 299,001 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. 34,867 are held by Thornburg. Nicholas Inv Prns Limited Partnership reported 22,209 shares. Int has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 160,440 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.07% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 690,054 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Braun Stacey Associates owns 80,106 shares. Massachusetts Ma has invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has invested 0.28% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Natixis has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fjarde Ap reported 0.21% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 576 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 19.38% above currents $250.26 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated it with “Top Pick” rating and $32000 target in Tuesday, September 3 report.

