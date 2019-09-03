Redwood Investments Upped Its Liveperson (LPSN) Stake; Last Week Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) Coverage

Redwood Investments Llc increased Liveperson Inc (LPSN) stake by 20.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc acquired 116,536 shares as Liveperson Inc (LPSN)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 695,378 shares with $20.18 million value, up from 578,842 last quarter. Liveperson Inc now has $2.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 498,503 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat has $8800 highest and $71 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 2.28% above currents $77.73 stock price. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. See Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $88.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

21/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $71 Maintain

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viasat (VSAT) Upgrades NATO’s UHF SATCOM Control Station – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viasat Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viasat (VSAT) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ViaSat (VSAT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China Telecom to Launch Blockchain-Enabled 5G SIM Card – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Viasat, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeastern Asset Tn has invested 2.22% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Great Lakes Llc reported 0.14% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Point72 Asset L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 48,547 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 636,009 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited accumulated 3.06M shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,426 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 9,987 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 134,284 are held by Prudential Financial Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 18,316 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Co reported 135,963 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 733,031 shares or 6.95% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 2,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.2% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 257,591 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.66 billion. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to clients and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for clients using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers.

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Spirit Airlines Debuts WhatsApp for Seamless Communication with Guests – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why LivePerson Stock Climbed 18.4% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why LivePerson Stock Tanked Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LivePerson debuts enhanced Mavenâ„¢ AI capabilities to help brands deliver personalized, high-impact conversational experiences – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Red Rock Resorts Inc stake by 232,698 shares to 411,839 valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) stake by 20,851 shares and now owns 226,724 shares. Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LivePerson has $4500 highest and $3900 lowest target. $42’s average target is 7.25% above currents $39.16 stock price. LivePerson had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.