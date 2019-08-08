Redwood Investments Trimmed Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position; Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Shorts Up By 20.9%

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 2.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,948 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 122,183 shares with $12.70 million value, down from 125,131 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $51.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 471,440 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) had an increase of 20.9% in short interest. AIHS’s SI was 198,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.9% from 164,100 shares previously. With 140,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s short sellers to cover AIHS’s short positions. The SI to Senmiao Technology Limited’s float is 2.45%. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.01. About 10,388 shares traded. Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) has declined 72.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AIHS News: 29/03/2018 SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF THE UNDERWRITER’S OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION FOR ITS FIRM COMMITMENT PUBLIC OFFERING

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. The company has market cap of $28.00 million. The Company’s platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. It currently has negative earnings.

Redwood Investments Llc increased Medpace Hldgs Inc stake by 20,024 shares to 161,248 valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 4,744 shares and now owns 80,365 shares. Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gp has invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Ami Asset Corp has 1.93% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 251,648 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 5,000 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pcj Counsel Ltd reported 6,880 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 129,900 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 79,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 125 are held by Endurance Wealth Incorporated. Mackenzie Corp holds 18,737 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser accumulated 27,101 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 369 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 285 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.71 million for 25.87 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11.

