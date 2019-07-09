Redwood Investments Trimmed Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $303,644 as Share Price Rose; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Cls Investments Has Cut Its Holding by $1.33 Million

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 96.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 26,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 854 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44,000, down from 26,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 2.68 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO KELLY SAYS AIRLINE IS `VERY, VERY SAFE’ TO FLY; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WEIGHING MULTIPLE HAWAII DESTINATIONS: CEO; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS RECAST CERTAIN 2016, 2017 FINANCIAL INFO TO REFLECT EXPECTED EFFECTS OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS AFTER FAA ORDERS STEPPED-UP INSPECTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Fell 0.3%; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Diverts Flight for `Maintenance Review’ of Window; 26/04/2018 – Southwest: 2Q RASM View Reflects Some Recent Softness in Bookings Following Flight 1380 Accident; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO WON’T COMMENT ON COSTS OF NY, DC SLOT LEASES; 17/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: NTSB confirms 1 fatality on Southwest Airlines flight that made emergency landing in

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,183 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, down from 125,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.01. About 1.23 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,957 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 365 shares. POPE JOHN C also sold $31,698 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, January 15.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 19,666 shares to 127,235 shares, valued at $21.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.09 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.00M for 9.43 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 619 shares to 9,637 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 16,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).