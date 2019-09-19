Redwood Investments Trimmed Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $5.04 Million as Stock Price Declined; Marietta Investment Partners Has Lowered Conocophillips (COP) Holding as Stock Declined

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 13,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 19,947 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.26M, down from 33,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $384.18. About 1.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 67.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 12,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 5,984 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $365,000, down from 18,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.14. About 2.86M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,460 shares to 13,605 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability owns 3.34 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% stake. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 19,283 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 1.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3.28M shares. Town Country Fincl Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 15,595 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 214,551 shares. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 0.24% or 6.41M shares. Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 0.4% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Next Gp holds 15,677 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 2.05 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 161,183 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Waratah Cap Advsr Ltd accumulated 151,887 shares. 627,126 are held by Sir Capital Mgmt Lp.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,884 shares to 403,415 shares, valued at $24.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 12,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.22 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.