Redwood Investments Stake in Liveperson (LPSN) Upped as Market Valuation Rose; Holder Goldentree Asset Management LP Increased Huntsman (HUN) Position

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 25,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 720,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.20M, up from 695,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 570,163 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 600,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 1.86 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.03 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 2.12M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO BUY DEMILEC FROM SUN CAPITAL FOR $350M CASH; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,217 shares to 12,158 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 17,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,647 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold LPSN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 55.60 million shares or 3.75% more from 53.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holdings holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 40,000 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 2,235 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.43% or 245,215 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% or 11,454 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp owns 478,468 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 33,386 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). California-based Eam Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Agf Invs Inc invested in 125,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp has 7,531 shares. Rgm Cap Limited Liability Co owns 2.06M shares. 353,062 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated. 59,601 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 263,038 shares.

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “It’s Not Too Late to Buy LivePerson Stock – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LivePerson Automotive’s simple, intelligent messaging platform spikes service department efficiency for Angela Krause Family Ford – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About LivePerson, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LivePerson (LPSN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thornburg Invest invested in 1.79 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 181,436 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 118,000 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Ltd stated it has 304,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Inc holds 13,310 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 52,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 10,284 were reported by Amp Investors. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 138,788 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd Llc. Swiss Retail Bank holds 390,974 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 13,147 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 19,867 shares. Towle And reported 1.46M shares stake. Wright Investors Serv invested in 0.08% or 9,925 shares.