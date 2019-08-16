Redwood Investments Stake in Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Lifted as Share Value Declined; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Smith Salley & Associates Upped by $554,880 Its Holding

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 44,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 173,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, up from 129,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $127.45. About 251,013 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 6,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 123,686 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, up from 116,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 9.15M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bancshares And Co invested in 0.13% or 6,201 shares. Washington Tru reported 0.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Swedbank stated it has 835,794 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Co accumulated 236,619 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication reported 0.4% stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 0.16% stake. Community Ser Grp Limited Liability Co, a Vermont-based fund reported 16,001 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 55,890 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 283,242 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Washington Savings Bank invested 1.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zevenbergen Cap Invs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 2,712 shares. Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Marble Harbor Counsel Llc holds 2.76% or 192,673 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd invested in 6.87% or 192,408 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 46,251 shares to 39,343 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,795 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap Llc owns 381,045 shares. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 340,424 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.35% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Aqr Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.33% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Nordea Ab has 0.01% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 11,418 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fin has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Psagot House Ltd has 0.05% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Com has 0.41% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 111,004 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3,682 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 309,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 674 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

