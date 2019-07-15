Redwood Investments Stake in Five9 (FIVN) Has Decreased as Shares Declined; As Home Depot Com (HD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Boosted Position

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 324.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 13,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 4,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $217.77. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 171,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 258,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 429,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 144,773 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 18,689 shares to 4,011 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Photronics Inc Com (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 90,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,427 shares, and cut its stake in Renasant Corp Com (NASDAQ:RNST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pure Finance Advisors holds 5,997 shares. 44,900 are owned by Summit Securities Gru Ltd Liability. Huber Management Ltd Llc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 79,200 shares. Moreover, Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 1.89% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 75,673 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.28% or 189,115 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com holds 122,856 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Burns J W & Incorporated has 0.91% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 53,588 were accumulated by Murphy Cap Management. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.52% stake. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department stated it has 26,880 shares. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson, Kansas-based fund reported 1,636 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,805 shares. Alexandria Lc reported 20,833 shares stake. Old Point Tru And Financial Svcs N A owns 2,127 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors invested in 0.31% or 14,504 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 41,463 shares to 152,729 shares, valued at $19.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).