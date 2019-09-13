Redwood Investments Raised Holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by $411,680; Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $6.03 Million

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 6,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The institutional investor held 161,614 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, up from 154,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 61,163 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 266.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 83,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 115,056 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37M, up from 31,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 17,536 shares to 104,647 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 12,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,213 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MGRC shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.51 million shares or 22.52% more from 20.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 113,638 shares. Advisory, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,069 shares. Burney Co reported 0.42% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 5,704 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 1.68 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 36,636 shares. James Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,790 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 4,097 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Inc holds 4,415 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.01% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 208,676 shares. Strs Ohio reported 14,900 shares. Century Companies Inc owns 40,379 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.12% or 648,996 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Bessemer Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ferguson Wellman Cap invested in 1.18% or 489,564 shares. Eagle Ridge Management accumulated 1.07% or 101,664 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership accumulated 113,293 shares. Valmark Advisers stated it has 5,027 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Inc stated it has 782,536 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Albion Fincl Grp Ut holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,594 shares. Family Firm invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Biondo Inv Advisors Llc holds 1.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 60,921 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, M&T Commercial Bank Corporation has 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 805,651 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 1.14M shares. Quantum Capital stated it has 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Contravisory Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 650 shares. Transamerica Financial stated it has 2,548 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 108,482 shares to 22,383 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exchange Listed Fds Tr by 27,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,270 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).