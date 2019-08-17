Redwood Investments Maintains Holding in Netflix (NFLX); Copper Rock Capital Partners Raised Its Holding in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) as Stock Rose

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 310.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 7,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 9,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 2,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09 million shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 44,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 261,321 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61 million, up from 216,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $87.74. About 259,803 shares traded or 27.52% up from the average. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Group Inc Ltd owns 311 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Birinyi Assocs accumulated 13,650 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company holds 68,292 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 65,135 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 2,310 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cibc World Corporation stated it has 156,121 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 134 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.07% or 7,500 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Captrust Advisors reported 559 shares. America First Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 128 shares. 1,490 were accumulated by Sfe Investment Counsel. Ci owns 26,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,525 shares to 63,540 shares, valued at $15.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 140,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,282 shares, and cut its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 14,566 shares to 248,382 shares, valued at $24.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 184,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,036 shares, and cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG).