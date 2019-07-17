Redwood Investments Lowered Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position by $303,644; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Declined, Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Boosted by $9.99 Million Its Stake

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 40,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606.58 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.66. About 2.71M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,183 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, down from 125,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 1.14M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $1.33 million were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Mngmt holds 20,419 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,311 shares stake. Private Advisor Gru reported 0.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.3% or 3.07 million shares. Stonebridge Advisors Llc has invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). North Star Asset has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mcrae Cap Mgmt holds 1,600 shares. Drexel Morgan And holds 0.31% or 1,433 shares. The Vermont-based Trust Com Of Vermont has invested 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Atwood And Palmer has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 768 shares. 20,461 are owned by Michael And Susan Dell Foundation. 9,250 are held by Oak Limited Oh. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.73% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.64% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 73,926 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.99% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl owns 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 18,737 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 55,713 shares. Hilltop, a Texas-based fund reported 3,412 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.94% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 43,669 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 519,266 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 77,456 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 925,300 shares. 2,045 were accumulated by Monarch Inc. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,682 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.06% or 1.56M shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg stated it has 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kbc Nv reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Credit Agricole S A holds 190,101 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 93,114 shares to 225,476 shares, valued at $18.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 125,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).