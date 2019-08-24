Redwood Investments Lowered Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake; ANIMA HLDGS SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (ANNMF) Shorts Raised By 27.45%

ANIMA HLDGS SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) had an increase of 27.45% in short interest. ANNMF’s SI was 1.52 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.45% from 1.19 million shares previously. It closed at $3.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 2.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc analyzed 2,948 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)'s stock rose 10.33%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 122,183 shares with $12.70M value, down from 125,131 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $49.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94M shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 06/04/2018 – Moody's Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY'S; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Redwood Investments Llc increased Firstcash Inc stake by 37,168 shares to 243,317 valued at $21.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Planet Fitness Inc stake by 144,124 shares and now owns 355,898 shares. Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) was raised too.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.42 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -3.17% below currents $115.93 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) rating on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $103 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 4.

