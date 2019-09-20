Redwood Investments Lowered Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holding; Shorts at BDO UNIBANK SPONSORED ADR PHILLIPPI (BDOUY) Raised By 50%

BDO UNIBANK INC SPONSORED ADR PHILLIPPI (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) had an increase of 50% in short interest. BDOUY’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 200 shares previously. With 6,000 avg volume, 0 days are for BDO UNIBANK INC SPONSORED ADR PHILLIPPI (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)’s short sellers to cover BDOUY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 1,546 shares traded. BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) stake by 1.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,943 shares as Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)’s stock declined 27.22%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 149,786 shares with $17.10 million value, down from 152,729 last quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.99B valuation. The stock increased 5.46% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.69. About 816,585 shares traded or 88.83% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

BDO Unibank, Inc. provides various banking services and products primarily in the Philippines. The company has market cap of $11.99 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings and checking accounts, and time deposits; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, SME, project finance, term, and working capital loans. It has a 21.41 P/E ratio. It provides life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability /surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as letters of credit, trade settlements, trust receipts, and export bill purchases; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

Another recent and important BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “SM Investments: Best Country Proxy For Philippines’ Long-Term Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2017.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.60M for 65.43 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. Aryeh Jason bought $67,146 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Monday, August 5. 2,500 shares valued at $283,750 were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L on Tuesday, May 14. Korenberg Matthew E bought $43,091 worth of stock or 500 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $95,980 was made by Patel Sunil on Friday, August 2. The insider Davis Todd C bought $93,594.

