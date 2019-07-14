Redwood Investments Lowered Five9 (FIVN) Stake by $8.91 Million; Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Market Value Declined While Hillsdale Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $573,440

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 171,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 258,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 429,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 394,881 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 92.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 4,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 380 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 4,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 7.21 million shares traded or 57.05% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 15/05/2018 – Lilly’s migraine drug meets main goal in cluster headache trial; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 10/05/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would buy Armo BioSciences for $1.6 billion; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSIS…

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 37,675 shares to 229,801 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 25,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.42 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $145.37 million activity. The insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, June 5.

