Redwood Investments Lowered By $419,500 Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake; Fairview Capital Investment Management Lowered By $5.14 Million Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 55.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc analyzed 49,380 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)'s stock rose 12.49%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 40,369 shares with $4.20 million value, down from 89,749 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $297.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 2.67 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 3.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc analyzed 4,195 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)'s stock rose 12.87%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 108,038 shares with $10.88 million value, down from 112,233 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $59.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $125.11. About 261,402 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.03% below currents $119.09 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 29 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

