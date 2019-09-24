Redwood Investments Lowered Arista Networks (ANET) Holding By $1.24 Million; Zpr Investment Management Raised Diodes (DIOD) Position By $423,648

Zpr Investment Management increased Diodes Inc (DIOD) stake by 61.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zpr Investment Management acquired 11,768 shares as Diodes Inc (DIOD)’s stock rose 17.03%. The Zpr Investment Management holds 31,048 shares with $1.13M value, up from 19,280 last quarter. Diodes Inc now has $2.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 167,763 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 51.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc analyzed 4,780 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)'s stock declined 11.92%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 4,497 shares with $1.17 million value, down from 9,277 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $18.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $240.75. About 561,860 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Much Did Arista Networks, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANET) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" on September 15, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Arista Networks has $350 highest and $24000 lowest target. $293.50’s average target is 21.91% above currents $240.75 stock price. Arista Networks had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32M for 27.74 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc increased Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 30,447 shares to 46,348 valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) stake by 81,932 shares and now owns 438,407 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) was raised too.

More notable recent Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019