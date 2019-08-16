Redwood Investments Lifted Its Green Dot (GDOT) Position; Shorts at Perion Network Ltd – Ordinary Shares (PERI) Raised By 33.64%

Redwood Investments Llc increased Green Dot Corp (GDOT) stake by 17.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc acquired 43,820 shares as Green Dot Corp (GDOT)’s stock declined 20.30%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 301,222 shares with $18.27M value, up from 257,402 last quarter. Green Dot Corp now has $1.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 152,907 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30

Perion Network Ltd – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PERI) had an increase of 33.64% in short interest. PERI’s SI was 58,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 33.64% from 43,700 shares previously. With 39,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Perion Network Ltd – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PERI)’s short sellers to cover PERI’s short positions. The SI to Perion Network Ltd – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.37%. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 87,247 shares traded. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has risen 44.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PERI News: 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – EXPECTS TO GENERATE ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN FOR FY 2018; 10/05/2018 – Perion Network 1Q Rev $60.9M; 14/05/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – KAPLAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW PERION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.08; 14/05/2018 – PERION REPORTS EYAL KAPLAN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Perion Network 4Q Loss $37.3M; 14/05/2018 – Perion Announces Eyal Kaplan as Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD PERI.TA – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.04; 10/05/2018 – PERION NETWORK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $60.9 MLN, DOWN 2 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Perion Network 4Q Loss/Shr 48c

Among 6 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Green Dot has $100 highest and $2900 lowest target. $72.86’s average target is 142.87% above currents $30 stock price. Green Dot had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 14. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. Guggenheim maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Loop Capital Markets maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Thursday, February 21. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset owns 137,357 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 59,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 175,425 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 1,100 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc invested in 0.01% or 20,287 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 34,776 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Moreover, Toscafund Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 11.9% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 155,010 shares. Principal Finance invested in 211,945 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 4.45 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 81,768 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 4,195 shares to 108,038 valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 2,948 shares and now owns 122,183 shares. Fortive Corp was reduced too.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $143.85 million. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. It has a 13.3 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms.

