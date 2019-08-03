Redwood Investments Lifted By $7.45 Million Its Omnicell (OMCL) Holding; Interface (TILE) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Redwood Investments Llc increased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 70.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc acquired 93,114 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 225,476 shares with $18.23 million value, up from 132,362 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $2.94B valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 256,016 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf

Interface Inc (TILE) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 81 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 69 sold and decreased their equity positions in Interface Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 51.86 million shares, down from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Interface Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 46 Increased: 60 New Position: 21.

The stock decreased 5.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 353,444 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $754.64 million. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. It has a 14.8 P/E ratio. The firm also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services.

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $28.19M for 6.69 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. for 39,000 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 1.23 million shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 4.56 million shares. The Texas-based Westwood Holdings Group Inc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 46,855 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity. PETERSMEYER GARY S sold $59,155 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 396,023 were reported by Stephens Invest Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 11,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 191,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc owns 42 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 307 shares. 20 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Parkside Fincl Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 3,219 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Copper Rock Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 208,250 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 56,482 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 225,476 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 4,195 shares to 108,038 valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) stake by 15,631 shares and now owns 27,574 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.