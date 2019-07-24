Redwood Investments Increased Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding; Bonness Enterprises Upped Bt Group Plc (BT) Position

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.08. About 632,798 shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 6.40% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 25/05/2018 – BT receives informal interest in Openreach investment; 16/04/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE:; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – A YEAR 3 CASH COST REDUCTION OF £1.5 BLN WITH COSTS TO ACHIEVE OF £800 MLN AND TWO YEAR PAYBACK; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM: BT Must Make Telegraph Poles, Underground Tunnels Open to Rival Providers; 25/05/2018 – Pearson’s London Strand HQ may be next to go in cost cutting drive; 05/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: BT Group threatens Government with legal challenge over changes to civil service pension scheme that; 18/04/2018 – BT: Business & Public Sector CEO Graham Sutherland is Leaving; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS DEFINED BENEFIT SCHEME, CALLED BT PENSION SCHEME (BTPS), TO FUTURE BENEFITS IN EARLY SUMMER 2018; 28/03/2018 – UK regulator to cap prices BT can charge rivals to use fast broadband; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Rev GBP5.97B

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 5,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,498 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 96,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 4.61 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 171,364 shares to 258,252 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,429 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan stated it has 69,600 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 3.15M shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 753,079 shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 0.03% or 98,930 shares. Edge Wealth Management reported 400 shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 108,383 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 1,849 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.24% stake. 19,590 are held by Cna Financial Corp. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited holds 28,420 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Orrstown Incorporated has 10,114 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. E&G Advsr Lp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 14,262 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New York-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.23% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. On Monday, June 10 the insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Middle East Tensions Move Oil Prices Higher – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.