Redwood Investments Has Upped Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Stake by $347,156 as Shares Declined; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Upped Carrizo Oil & G (CRZO) Holding by $532,890 as Market Value Declined

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & G (CRZO) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 53,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 506,893 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, up from 453,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 2.64 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 5,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 403,415 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.03 million, up from 397,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 652,918 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,124 shares to 142,129 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2,943 shares to 149,786 shares, valued at $17.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.