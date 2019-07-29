Redwood Investments Has Upped Its Position in Inogen (INGN) by $6.54 Million as Market Value Declined; As Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Share Value Declined, Mcdonald Capital Investors Trimmed Position by $613,020

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 106.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 68,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,654 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, up from 64,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 29,217 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 9,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 263,081 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, down from 272,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.47% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 158,009 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 140,949 shares to 11,282 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 15,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,574 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.18 million for 24.27 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

