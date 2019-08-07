Redwood Investments Has Upped By $6.85 Million Its Five Below (FIVE) Stake; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Centrica plc (LON:CNA)

Among 8 analysts covering Centrica PLC (LON:CNA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Centrica PLC had 21 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse maintained Centrica plc (LON:CNA) on Friday, June 21 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Monday, February 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CNA in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Underperform” rating. See Centrica plc (LON:CNA) latest ratings:

Redwood Investments Llc increased Five Below Inc (FIVE) stake by 51.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Five Below Inc now has $6.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.11% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $110.88. About 782,436 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending.

Among 11 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Five Below had 21 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, March 28. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 28 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 28.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy firm in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, North America, Norway, and internationally. The company has market cap of 3.98 billion GBP. The firm operates through Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation, and Centrica Storage divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers, as well as provision of energy-related services; and engages in the power generation activities.

