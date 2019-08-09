Redwood Investments Has Trimmed Zoetis (ZTS) Holding By $419,500; Carlyle Group LP (CG)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Carlyle Group LP (CG) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 56 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 50 sold and decreased stock positions in Carlyle Group LP. The funds in our database now have: 39.31 million shares, down from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Carlyle Group LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 39 New Position: 17.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 3.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc sold 4,195 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 108,038 shares with $10.88 million value, down from 112,233 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $61.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $124.86. About 713,196 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity. Another trade for 6,125 shares valued at $563,255 was made by Lewis Clinton A. Jr. on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn reported 0.37% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Three Peaks Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 25,773 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 2.18 million shares stake. 66,500 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.82% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cohen Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 11,157 shares. Cap Innovations Llc invested 1.56% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 8,647 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Amer Gp Incorporated has 221,979 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc stated it has 12,289 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 9,329 are owned by Eastern Savings Bank. Oxbow Llc holds 3,290 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc owns 42,168 shares. 27,843 are owned by 10. Fdx Advsrs holds 42,246 shares.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zoetis Will Acquire Platinum Performance – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.88’s average target is -7.99% below currents $124.86 stock price. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform”. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. BMO Capital Markets maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. UBS initiated it with “Hold” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 1 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust initiated it with “Hold” rating and $100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform”. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Redwood Investments Llc increased Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) stake by 44,819 shares to 173,912 valued at $19.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) stake by 71,707 shares and now owns 449,496 shares. Wingstop Inc was raised too.

The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 455,138 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) has declined 0.21% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ACOSTA’S CFR TO CAA2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Carlyle’s $12.5 Billion Akzo Deal Wraps Quarter of Big Buyouts; 25/04/2018 – AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC – APPOINTED RICHARD CARLYLE TARBOX lll AS INTERIM NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – CARLYLE IS SAID TO WIN AUCTION TO BUY AKZO NOBEL’S ARM: FT; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL NV AKZO.AS – FOLLOWING DEDUCTION OF DEAL AND SEPARATION RELATED COSTS, AS WELL AS OTHER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED LIABILITIES, THE NET PROCEEDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE AROUND €7.5 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – CARLYLE CO-CHAIR DAVID RUBENSTEIN SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY EVENT; 05/04/2018 – Carlyle snaps up Australia’s biggest winemaker; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel Sells Chemicals Unit to Carlyle (Video); 05/04/2018 – Carlyle picks rich fruit with Accolade Wines deal; 18/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS TO BUY HGH INFRARED SYSTEMS

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $8.05 billion. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES. It has a 9.39 P/E ratio. The firm invests across four divisions which include Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Solutions.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $578,760 activity.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 2.12% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. for 690,184 shares. American Financial Group Inc owns 869,150 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partners Group Holding Ag has 1.39% invested in the company for 555,007 shares. The Texas-based Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.08% in the stock. Sol Capital Management Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 189,600 shares.

More notable recent The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chemed Corp, Carlyle Group LP and Cohen & Steers – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/31/2019: CG, CS, MCO, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/02/2019: ESNT, CG, HRTG, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carlyle Group’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.