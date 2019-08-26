Redwood Investments Has Trimmed Its Lhc Group (LHCG) Position; Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Shorts Up By 10.45%

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) stake by 9.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc sold 15,394 shares as Lhc Group Inc (LHCG)’s stock rose 14.27%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 144,563 shares with $16.03 million value, down from 159,957 last quarter. Lhc Group Inc now has $3.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 13,641 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M

Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) had an increase of 10.45% in short interest. GNMK’s SI was 2.02M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.45% from 1.83 million shares previously. With 288,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s short sellers to cover GNMK’s short positions. The SI to Genmark Diagnostics Inc’s float is 3.9%. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 42,699 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days

Redwood Investments Llc increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) stake by 19,666 shares to 127,235 valued at $21.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) stake by 59,298 shares and now owns 382,916 shares. Wingstop Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc owns 2,476 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3,875 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Assetmark has 427 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 26,170 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.45% or 80,694 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Co has invested 0.09% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 14,323 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Pier Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.18% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Oak Ridge Invs Llc invested in 0.94% or 133,841 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 5,920 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 48,714 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 24,853 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $104 lowest target. $125’s average target is 5.02% above currents $119.02 stock price. LHC Group had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 9.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company has market cap of $344.06 million. The firm provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It currently has negative earnings. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 3.29% less from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gru has 0% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 33,065 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Ironwood Financial stated it has 3,554 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 17,200 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 2.54M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 10,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn accumulated 100,619 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 1,638 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 0% or 51,986 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 1.36M shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 63,003 shares. Granite Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Bridgeway Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 49,900 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Co reported 30,418 shares stake.