Redwood Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Stock Value Declined; Caprock Group Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Has Lowered by $405,756

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 7,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 15,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.60M shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 39,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 171,077 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.36 million, down from 210,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 140,445 shares to 151,251 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 26,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 839,111 shares stake. Staley Cap Advisers holds 8,709 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Covington Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 69,553 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust reported 34,745 shares stake. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv invested in 0.03% or 7,574 shares. Cortland Mo stated it has 10,993 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). River & Mercantile Asset Llp stated it has 127 shares. Moreover, Cap Int Invsts has 0.47% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 21.70M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt holds 1,506 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling stated it has 13,788 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 100,621 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Aull Monroe Management Corporation accumulated 15,213 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MondelÄ“z Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Hot Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy For October – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco subsea test hits 26.4 Tbps – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better IoT Buy: Sierra Wireless vs. Cisco – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, HCA, CI – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd invested in 1.48 million shares or 2.55% of the stock. Madrona Financial Serv reported 8,403 shares. Riverhead Management Llc holds 309,129 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp invested in 0% or 6,253 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.31% or 13,950 shares. Hm Payson & Co reported 1.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.38 million are held by Cibc Markets. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 2.74M shares. Troy Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.34% or 149,000 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Com owns 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 56,010 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.06% or 12.84 million shares. Salem Management Inc holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 175,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 17,110 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 2,700 are held by Css Ltd Liability Company Il.