Redwood Investments Has Trimmed Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $376,675; Monroe Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Its Omnicell (OMCL) Position by $359,840; Market Value Declined

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 1,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 63,540 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71M, down from 65,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $230.62. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $69.84. About 176,807 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24M for 34.24 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock.

