Redwood Investments Has Trimmed Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $8.91 Million; Holder Harvest Capital Management Has Raised Csx Com (CSX) Holding

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 171,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 258,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 429,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 266,697 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 16,717 shares to 139,579 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wingstop Inc by 25,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five9 -9% on another reported exec departure – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9: Impressive Quarter Confirms Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why CSX Stock Dropped 10% Today – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX, Caterpillar, JPMorgan, Macy’s, Wal-Mart, Deere & Co., Nvidia and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About CSX Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CSX, ANTM, EW – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.